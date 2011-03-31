Fellow Citizens Of Planet Earth: We Request Help For Japan Solution

Dr Masaru Emoto, the premiere Japanese scientist and water researcher, is asking all citizens of Mother Earth to focus with intent to transform the dangerous nuclear problem that is continuing to develop in Japan. High amounts of radiation has contaminated large amounts of water at one of the power plants and is starting to get into the environment.

Dr Emoto knows the power and ability of water to heal, transmute, transfigure, and purify toxins as demonstrated in his best selling series of books “The Hidden Messages in Water”. So on Thursday, March 31st, at Noon, in each time zone, he is requesting that as many of us as possible perform the following simple prayer and invocation three times with our hands in the prayer position:

“The water at Fukushima Nuclear Plant,

we are sorry to make you suffer,

please forgive us,

we thank you and we love you.”

I hope you can join us.



Goodness and Water

The highest goodness resembles water

Water greatly benefits myriad things without contention

It stays in places that people dislike

Therefore it is similar to the Tao

Dwelling with the right location

Feeling with great depth

Giving with great kindness

Speaking with great integrity

Governing with great administration

Handling with great capability

Moving with great timing

Because it does not contend

It is therefore beyond reproach

– Verse 8, Tao Te Ching, Lao Tse Tsu (~551 – 479 BCE)

The Holistic Quantum Relativity (HQR) Group is on the internet. Who says the merger between the sciences, arts and spirituality is not possible? Ergo, HQR (Holistic Quantum Relativity)!

. ONE Creator.Name Truth.Sole Doer.Fears None.Without Hate.Never Dies.Beyond Birth-Death.Self-illuminated.Realised by Master’s Grace.Ever True! – Mula Mantra (Root Chant)

To witness the One-in-All, and the All-in-One! To listen, learn and love!

Love

DK and Family

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.