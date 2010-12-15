Fellow Baseball Agent Says Cliff Lee's Agent Has To Be Frustrated With His Client's Choice

Photo: AP

While Cliff Lee and the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their five-year marriage, count Cliff Lee’s agent in the frustrated camp, right alongside the Rangers and Yankees.We spoke with another baseball agent, who told us that while the negotiations certainly helped raise his profile in the long term, Darek Braunecker has to be frustrated with the end result.



Braunecker worked tirelessly to get Lee that highest figure possible from two different teams, only for his client to accept a contract worth millions less. But at the end of the day, Braunecker has to relent to his client’s wishes.

Which, by the way, were just as shocking to this agent – and other baseball insiders – as it was to us.

