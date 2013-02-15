FELIX ZULAUF: If The Stock Market Doesn't Correct Soon, Then We Could Repeat 1987

Photo: GoldMoney Foundation via YouTube

One of the most striking aspects of the current bull run in the U.S. stock market is the lack of a correction (e.g. 5 per cent sell-off) in months.As stocks close in on new all-time highs, even the most bullish stock market bulls are worried about this.



Swiss hedge fund manager Felix Zulauf is particularly concerned, and he warns if we don’t get some sort of sell-off soon, we could see a crash.

He spoke with King World News’ Eric King:

…It’s a top building process that we are in. If the markets do not correct as I expect some time in spring, if the markets would continue to go up, and not be confirmed by internal technicals, then it gets very, very dangerous.

Then we would resemble much more a market situation that has some similarities to 1987 … I’m just saying we are in dangerous territory, and people should be aware of that and take precautionary steps.”

Zulauf also talks about interest rates and gold.

