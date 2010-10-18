Felix Zulauf: Any Correction In Gold Is A Buying Opportunity For The Next 10 Years

Famed investor Felix Zulauf nailed the 2009 rally and has predicted a secular bear market beginning in 2010.



Yesterday he warned of inflation in a must-listen interview at King World News.

Zulauf is still bullish on gold: “The secular case is as solid as it has been for the last few years and that will continue. The only question is whether we will have some interim corrections or not, and corrections are here not to sell but to buy gold.“

A medium-term reversal in most markets — gold and stocks down and the dollar up — is likely in the next few weeks, Zulauf says. But what’s important is to follow the secular trends.

“This is the end game of our system. Our system is basically exhausted. Our authorities try to prolong the good times that we have been in for several decades by printing paper money, by going into more debt, etc., etc., to support the system and get it growing. But it won’t get back to where we’ve come from. At some point of time something has to give. We just have a basic situation of too much debt outstanding private and public sector relative to size of our economies and one way or another we have to cut that down, and the owners of those nominal values over the next 10 years or so will be the big losers.

