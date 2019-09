Felix Thompson and Brandon Roots of Buffalo Picture House shot some black-and-white footage of the New York hurricane (via Buzzfeed). Not the action film it might have been, but beautiful nonetheless. Check it out:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Irene NYC from Buffalo Picture House on Vimeo.

