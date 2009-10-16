New Atlantic Business Site Poaches Felix Salmon From Reuters*

Update Two: Apparently, we reported this news before Felix told Reuters.



Update: Linking to our report, Felix has tweeted: “What’s the word for a news report whose publication significantly decreases the chances of it being true?”

Earlier: Business blogger Felix Salmon is quitting his (we hear relatively lucrative) gig at Reuters.

He’s joining the Atlantic’s new business site, which will be led by Michael Kinsley and is set to launch in 2010.

Prior to Reuters, Felix wrote for Condé Nast’s Portfolio.com.

