Felix Salmon: King Of The Finance Bloggers

(Slate’s business-oriented sister site) has a long, glowing article on our friend and Reuters scribe Felix Salmon.



The whole thing is worth a read, but we definitely have to agree with the conclusion of it:

If you ask Felix, it’s not just coverage that blogs provide. Ironically, they give you depth. Not in the individual pieces but in the overall hashing-out. “I think the public conversation about economic policy broadly is taking place at a much, much higher level during this crisis,” Salmon says, “than it ever has in the history of the republic, precisely because of the blogosphere, and this is crucial. The nation and the world is a better place for it.”

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.