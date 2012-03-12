REUTERS: CNN Is Buying Mashable For $200 Million

According to Reuters, CNN will buy Mashable for a startling $200 million.



Felix Salmon, the reporter on the story, says an announcement is expected for Tuesday, March 13.

Brian Stelter of the New York Times confirms CNN and Mashable are in “advanced talks” and says the acquisition would be CNN’s biggest to date. Stelter did not confirm the $200 million figure.

Stelter also noted that Mashable’s Executive Editor, Adam Ostrow, “liked” Felix Salmon’s story about the $200 million CNN deal.

