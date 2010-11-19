Felix Hernandez Wins The AL Cy Young Award*

Photo: ap

Update: MLB confirms Felix Hernandez is the winner – by a landslide. King Felix had 21 first-place votes to David Price’s four and CC Sabathia’s three.Earlier: The announcement is not supposed to come until 2:00 p.m. ET, but Venezuelan reporter Alexander Mendoza is already saying that Felix Hernandez is celebrating the AL Cy Young award with his family.



Hernandez is from Valencia, Venezuela. He would be the second pitcher from that country to win the award. (Johan Santana won in 2004 and 2006.)

There was concern that King Felix would be denied the award due to a mediocre 13-12 record, as Cy Young voters have traditional prized wins above all other categories.

But Hernandez led the league with a tiny 2.27 ERA (even after facing more batters than anyone) and was second in strikeouts with 232. He also had 6 complete games in 34 starts. The 13 wins are the fewest ever by a Cy Young winner in a full season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.