Felix Baumgartner's Helmet Camera Shows Him Going Into An Uncontrolled Spin

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner broke the speed of sound while falling 128,000 feet to Earth yesterday.



A camera fixed on the Austrian’s chest pointed at his helmet gives a first-hand look of the terrifying jump.

The video, posted on Austrian TV, shows the moment when Baumgartner went into an uncontrolled spin. This is dangerous because it could cause blood to rush to his head, and he could have died. In fact, it almost brought the skydiver’s bid to break the sound barrier to an abrupt end.

The former Austrian paratrooper described the tense moment in a press conference:

“There was a period of time where I really thought I’m in trouble,” Baumgartner said. “Because I have a manual push button where I can release a drouge chute [a stabilisation chute] which pulls me out of the flat spin, but at the same I time I knew If I push that button, this thing is all over, we’re not going to fly supersonic.”

Baumgartner had just seconds to make the decision. He was able to get the spin under control and landed safely on the ground.

Here’s the video:



