Felix Baumgartner's Future Plans Are A Far Cry From Space Jumping

How do you top floating 24 miles above Earth, jumping, and then smashing through the sound barrier by hitting speeds over 800 mph? Well, you don’t.



Perhaps that’s why Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner has decided to end his space-jumping days following his record-breaking leap, and instead, focus on being more of a family man.

The 43-year-old said he has “plans to settle down with his girlfriend and fly helicopters on mountain rescue and firefighting missions in the U.S. and Austria,” according to Juan Carlos Liorca of The Associated Press.

Felix’s girlfriend is 26-year-old Nicole Oetl. The young beauty was Miss Lower Austria in 2006, according to The Sun’s Nick Parker.

The couple had postponed engagement plans until after the jump, but now plan to marry early next year, writes The Sun.

Here are some nice pictures of the happy couple.

Posing together during preparations for the space jump:

An even closer shot:

Celebrating Baumgartner’s birthday in Salzburg, Austria on April 20, 2012:

