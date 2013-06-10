How Supersonic Jumper Felix Baumgartner Stays In Such Good Shape

Felix Baumgartner, 43, has made a career out of jumping off of bridges, buildings, and cliffs, a dangerous occupation that culminated in a free fall from the edge of space last October.



After successfully becoming the first person to break the speed of sound without an aircraft, the expert skydiver has settled into a more low-key daily routine, but one that still involves staying healthy and in good physical shape.

Baumgartner likes to sleep in, even during the week.

“I hate to get up early,” the adrenaline-junkie told Business Insider in an interview. “If I don’t have to, I never wake up before 9 o’clock.”

The Austrian begins his day with a good breakfast. Then it’s off to work.

Baumgartner saves his workouts — a mix of cardio and lifting weights — for the evenings.

He ends his day by flying helicopters, which is good practice for his future plan to fly on mountain rescue and firefighting missions in California.

