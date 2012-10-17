Felix Baumgartner's Most Terrifying Jumps Ever

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

Felix Baumgartner just broke the speed of sound in an unprecedented free fall from the stratosphere. But the Austrian thrill-seeker has dazzled the world with mind-boggling leaps many, many times before. Baumgartner, now 43, has completed some 2,500 jumps since he began skydiving at the age of 16.



He has shattered at least six BASE jumping records, which involves parachuting from a stationary object like a statue or a bridge. BASE stands for buildings, antennas, spans (aka bridges) and earths (aka cliffs). Many of these jumps are illegal.

Here are our favourites from Baumgartner’s greatest jumps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.