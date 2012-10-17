Felix Baumgartner's Most Terrifying Jumps Ever

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool
Felix Baumgartner just broke the speed of sound in an unprecedented free fall from the stratosphere. But the Austrian thrill-seeker has dazzled the world with mind-boggling leaps many, many times before. Baumgartner, now 43, has completed some 2,500 jumps since he began skydiving at the age of 16.
He has shattered at least six BASE jumping records, which involves parachuting from a stationary object like a statue or a bridge. BASE stands for buildings, antennas, spans (aka bridges) and earths (aka cliffs). Many of these jumps are illegal.
Here are our favourites from Baumgartner’s greatest jumps.
April 15, 1999: Felix claimed the world record for the highest parachute jump from a building after leaping from The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. At 1,479 feet, the Pertonas towers are the highest buildings in the world. Felix snuck into the building as a disguised businessman, carrying his parachute in a briefcase.
Dec. 7, 1999: Felix leaps off the right hand of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, setting a record for the lowest BASE jump ever.
May 31, 2001: The sportsman becomes the first man to jump from a 902-foot cliff in Meteora, Greece, next to the Agia Triada monastery. The rock was made famous by the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only.
July 31, 2003: Felix becomes the first person in the world to fly across the English Channel wearing carbon fibre wings. He was airborne for a little over six minutes.
June 27, 2004: Felix jumps off the highest bridge in the world, Millau Viaduct in France, from an altitude of 1,125 feet.
August 18, 2006: The extreme sportsman skydives onto, and then jumps from the Turning Torso building in Sweden.
Dec. 12, 2007: Felix BASE jumps from the 90th floor of the world's tallest building at the time, Taipei 101 Tower in Taiwan. The Austrian daredevil had to slip past surveillance cameras and smuggle his parachute past security guards.
March 15, 2012: In the first test jump for Red Bull Stratos, Felix leaps out of a space capsule from 71,580 feet above ground, or 13.5 miles. He almost hit speeds of 400 mph.
July 15, 2012: On the second test jump, Felix plunges from 97,063 feet (about 18 miles up) reaching speeds of 536 miles per hour.
October 14, 2012: Felix jumps from more than 120,000 feet above Earth becoming the first man to break the speed of sound in a free fall.
