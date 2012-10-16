The Best Moments From Felix Baumgartner's Supersonic Jump

Photo: Red Bull Stratos Content Pool

Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner captivated the world this week after he leapt 24 miles to Earth becoming the first man to break the speed of sound in a free fall. If you missed the historic space jump, we’ve recapped some of the best moments from the record-breaking dive.



