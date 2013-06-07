Supersonic Jumper Felix Baumgartner Used These 'Good Thoughts' To Keep Him From Panicking

It’s been close to nine months since Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner floated above Earth in a small, pressurised space capsule and became the first person to break the speed of sound in a free fall.



In an interview with Business Insider during a visit to New York City, the 43-year-old revealed how he mentally and physically prepared for his record-breaking October jump.

Fear can be your friend as long as you’re able to control it, Baumgartner explained, but “as soon as fear turns into panic, you lose it,” he said.

To maintain focus, Baumgartner paid attention to his breathing and thought about “good things,” like success, he told us.

The Austrian also talked about his meeting with iconic astronaut Neil Armstrong before the supersonic leap, a conversation that focused on what to eat and how to pee.

Watch the interview below:



Produced by Robert Libetti

