Felix Baumgartner Fell Even Faster Than Thought

Felix Baumgartner exits his space capsule before plunging 127,852 feet on Oct. 14, 2012.

When Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner jumped to Earth from the edge of space in October, preliminary estimates clocked him at a top speed of 834 mph, or Mach 1.24.Official numbers released by Red Bull on Monday, Feb. 4, reveal that Baumgartner’s fastest speed achieved during freefall was nearly 10 mph faster than originally thought. He reached a maximum speed of 843.6 mph, or Mach 1.25.



The daredevil jumped from an altitude of 127,852 feet, which is 248 feet lower than initially reported.

Baumgartner’s heartbeat reached a maximum of 185 beats per minute right before he jumped from the capsule. For comparison, a 40-year-old man should have a maximum heart rate of 180 beats per minute during vigorous exercise. Baumgartner is 43. Baumgartner’s heart rate was 60 to 100 beats per minute during his ascent in the balloon-hoisted space capsule.

You can read a full summary of facts and the entire 71-page report on the Red Bull website or view the embedded versions below.

