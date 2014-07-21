An Incredible Photo Of An F1 Race Car Flipped Upside Down

Felipe Massa of Brazil got tangled up with another driver in the very first turn of today’s German Grand Prix. The collision caused Massa’s car to flip leading to this stunning image by AP photographer Petr David Josek.

Massa did not appear to suffer any serious injuries but was taken to a local hospital.

Here is a Vine of the crash, via the UK Metro.

