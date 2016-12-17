Felicity Jones was paid way more than her 'Rogue One' male costars

Disney/Lucasfilm Felicity Jones in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

As actresses continue to get paid less than their male costars in Hollywood, it looks like one of the biggest movies of the year bucked the trend.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” star Felicity Jones was the highest-paid cast member on the movie, having negotiated a seven-figure upfront salary.

Her male costars like Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn were paid significantly less, below mid-six-figures, according to THR.

Jones, who received a best actress Oscar nomination for 2014’s “The Theory of Everything,” deserves to make the most out of the cast as her character, Jyn Erso, is the focus of the movie. But that doesn’t mean it’s automatically the case.

The public got a glimpse of what actresses have to deal with when Jennifer Lawrence wrote an essay last year about why she gets paid less than her male costars. The inspiration to speak out came when she learned from the Sony hacks that her male costars on “American Hustle” were paid more than she and costar Amy Adams.

The news of Jones’ salary on “Rogue One” is a sign that Hollywood may finally be changing its ways in regard to the wage gap in the industry. But it also might be just pain old ambition by Jones and her team.

Business Insider spoke to Jessica Chastain about the Hollywood wag gap last month and she believes all females in all lines of work should be more aggressive in getting equal pay.

“I started reading a lot about it and you realise women don’t ask for more but they don’t ask for promotions, and knowing that I’ve completely changed,” Chastain said. “When I join a production, I want to make sure that the male actor isn’t making four times my salary, which has been true, or seven times my salary. If that’s true you go, ‘You know what, I don’t need this job.'”

