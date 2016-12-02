Felicity Jones debuts a thrilling 'Rogue One' fight scene and shows off her moves for Jimmy Fallon

Felicity Jones showed off some fierce moves she learned while shooting “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Jones, who plays Jyn Erso in the upcoming standalone “Star Wars” film, gave Fallon a hands-on preview of her fight training for the movie.

“I did a lot of kung fu,” Jones told the host. “It was many hours of devotion and practice and doing it over and over and over again. And now, I’m wanting to make Jyn a badass.”

She then demonstrated some of her new skills with Fallon as her sparring partner.

“Already I’m nervous,” Fallon said ahead of the demonstration while he held a toy gun and Jyn brandished a nightstick.

He and his viewers then got another look at Jones fight choreography when the show surprised viewers with a new scene from “Rogue One” featuring Jones in action.

“Rogue One” is set for a December 16 release in US theatres.

Watch Jones’ fight demo and the “Rogue One” scene below:

