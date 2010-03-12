Feldstein: Forget The Euro, I'm Nervous About The Dollar

Earlier on Bloomberg TV, Harvard University professor Martin Feldstein claims that “panic selling” is the reason behind the euro’s 10% decline since November. He also gives a strong claim to hold concern over the dollar in the coming years:



“If I wanted to be nervous about the future of a currency over the next, say, five years, there is more reason to worry given the size of the U.S. budget deficits and given the size, even more importantly, of our trade and current account deficits.”



