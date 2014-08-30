A Design Company Built A Working Version Of An 'iPhone 6' Based On Leaked Parts, And It Looks Gorgeous

Feld & Volk, a design company that builds custom luxury versions of the iPhone, released a video on Friday of an “iPhone 6.”

The prototype is beautiful, and seems to be based on leaked part specifications.

The video doesn’t say that this is just Feld & Volk’s version of the iPhone 6; the video is titled “iPhone 6 hands-on.” And the coolest part is that it actually seems to work. Kind of.

But as 9to5Mac points out, there’s one huge indicator that this is just a prototype and not a leaked actual iPhone 6: It’s running iOS 7 and not iOS 8, the operating system the actual iPhone 6 will ship with.

You can tell because the iTunes logo that appears when the cord is plugged in is blue, not orange.

Here’s what the new iTunes logo will look like in iOS 8 and on Yosemite, the new Mac operating system:

Still, the fact this prototype is working at all is pretty nifty, regardless of whether it’s using iOS 7.

And it includes several features that have been leaked recently, including a protruding camera lens, and a superslim design.

It also looks very similar to the high-res images of what could be the rear shell and front panel.

Check out the whole video from Feld & Volk below:

