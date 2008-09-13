Feisty Lehman Bankers Already Insulting Potential saviour , Bank of America

One Lehman (LEH) banker on his way out of the firm’s global headquarters this evening paused to share:



“In banking, we’re pretty sure we’re going to get bought – and if it’s by Bank of America, they’re going to value bankers highly,” he said. “They’ve got C level bankers, and Lehman has A bankers.”

