Check Out These 'Feet First' Photos That Could Replace Planking

Photo: Tom Robinson

British photographer Tom Robinson and his girlfriend were sitting on Brighton Beach, England, when they realised the view of their feet pointing out to sea would make a nice photo.They continued to take photos of the same composition on their trips around the world and accumulated a stunning collection of about 90 photos of breathtaking sites seen through the point-of-view of their feet if you will.



Could this clever idea about taking photos turn into the new planking? Or Tebowing?

