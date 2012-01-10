Check Out These 'Feet First' Photos That Could Replace Planking

Kamelia Angelova
Tom Robinson

Photo: Tom Robinson

British photographer Tom Robinson and his girlfriend were sitting on Brighton Beach, England, when they realised the view of their feet pointing out to sea would make a nice photo.They continued to take photos of the same composition on their trips around the world and accumulated a stunning collection of about 90 photos of breathtaking sites seen through the point-of-view of their feet if you will.

Could this clever idea about taking photos turn into the new planking? Or Tebowing?

100 meter pool, Hotel Arribas. Praia Grande (near Sintra), Portugal

Lago Guiterrez (1700m), Parque Nacional Nahuel Huapi, Argentina.

On the way down. Cable car ride. Tongariro National Park, Mt Ruapehu, New Zealand.

Whit Sundays, Australia.

Mui Ne white sand dune, Vietnam.

Trek through the Andes

Maekok river, Chang Rai, Thailand

Brandscombe cliffs, Devon, England

Skiing. Zell Am See, Austria

Bâlea Lake, Romania

Reserva Nacional de Fauna Andina Eduardo Avaroa, Bolivia.

Arbol de Piedra, Bolivia

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Machu Picchu, Peru

Switzerland

