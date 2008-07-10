FeedRoom Adds Another $12 Million In Funding

, a New York-based video company founded in the froth of the first dotcom bubble in 1999, has raised another $12 million in funding. The round was led by NewSpring Capital, and joined by returning investors BEV Capital and Velocity Equity Partners.



The new cash means FeedRoom has raised $66 million in the last nine years. FeedRoom says it will use the money to continue development of its “fourth-generation video platform.” But unlike a decade ago, FeedRoom now battles other, better-established players like ThePlatform (CMCSA) and Maven Networks (YHOO) and Move Networks. It has focused in recent years on helping corporations use Web video to communicate with customers and employees.

See Also: Debating The Online Video Bubble: When Will It Burst, And Who Wins When It Does?

VC Dollars Still Pouring Into Video Startups

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.