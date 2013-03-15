Angry That Google Reader Is Gone? This App Will Seamlessly Replace It

Google Reader users across the Internet are upset after the search giant announced yesterday the end of it’s news feed service.Google offered two simple reasons to retiring the reader service: a decline in usage, and a company-wide effort to pour energy into fewer products.

Luckily, some apps have already emerged as clear alternatives that will still work even after Google Reader ceases to exist July 1.

Our favourite alternative to Google Reader right now is, Feedly.

We like Feedly so much because it is easy to use, simple, and looks great. And Feedly gives us something we’ve wanted forever: a great Google Reader app.

We made the switch to Feedly today and couldn’t be happier, check out our walkthrough of the web and mobile apps.

Feedly is a great way to digest news on the web. It is a web browser app but also available for iOS, Android, and Kindle. To get started head to Feedly.com.

You'll be taken to this screen and click to connect your Google Account. Allow Feedly to access your Google account and it will populate your new feed from your Google reader subscriptions.

Inside Feedly, the first thing you'll notice is the clean design. Options on the left allow various views and settings are easily accessible too.

If you liked Google Reader's list view Feedly can do that too.

Feedly even has some keyboard shortcuts to make digesting information easier.

Adding more subscriptions its easy. We like how users can subscribe to news based on interests and not just by adding links.

There are plenty of theme choices to personalise Feedly.

Saved articles can be found in just one click, they're easily digestible too.

The one reason Feedly stands out from other options is because of its mobile app. We always wished Google Reader had a dedicated app.

The iPhone app is a free download. Apps are also available for iPad, Android, and Kindle.

Once the app is installed, tap to open.

The welcome screen greets you. We really like Feedly's clean, simple design.

Let's get navigation out of the way. The magnifying glass lets you search and the three bars in the top left corner make is easy to get around the app. Tap Login at the bottom to get started with the set up.

Sign into your Google account.

Give the app access to your Google account.

The Stack feature makes it ridiculously simple and fast to swipe through articles. We really liked that feature.

Here are a few more ways to easily navigate the app.

This is the first article we ran across. Ironic.

Tapping those three bars in the top left corner causes this menu to show up. From here it's easy to sort news by a specific website or feed.

The gear icon brings up a few settings.

And there is a night mode for easy reading in low light.

