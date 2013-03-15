Angry That Google Reader Is Gone? This App Will Seamlessly Replace It

Photo: Screenshot

Google Reader users across the Internet are upset after the search giant announced yesterday the end of it’s news feed service.Google offered two simple reasons to retiring the reader service: a decline in usage, and a company-wide effort to pour energy into fewer products.



Luckily, some apps have already emerged as clear alternatives that will still work even after Google Reader ceases to exist July 1.

Our favourite alternative to Google Reader right now is, Feedly.

We like Feedly so much because it is easy to use, simple, and looks great. And Feedly gives us something we’ve wanted forever: a great Google Reader app.

We made the switch to Feedly today and couldn’t be happier, check out our walkthrough of the web and mobile apps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.