How To Feed Your Super Bowl Ad Obsession Online

For a lot of Super Bowl watchers — even big football fans — the ads are almost as important as the game. And missing the best ad of the day — the one where everybody laughs while you’re in the bathroom — can be almost as distressing as missing a key touchdown.



So what happens if you’re in the kitchen when that hilarious Groupon ad airs? No worries: just head over to your computer and check out the Adblitz channel on YouTube. It will let you replay every Super Bowl ad immediately after it airs.

If you’re really obsessed with the ads, look to the Replay page on Facebook which will let you vote on your favourite of the day with the “Like” button. There are already a bunch of pre-game ads up two hours before game time, and an ad for the Fox show House is the current leader, with more than 12,000 Likes.

