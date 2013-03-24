Chinese Shoppers Have To Fork Over $482 To Try On A Gown At Vera Wang

Vera Wang’s Chinese boutique is



charging shoppers $482 to try on a gown. Charlotte Cowles at NYMag’s The Cut first tipped us off to the policy, which also imposes a 90-minute time slot in the dressing room.

The newly-opened boutique also advises shoppers to make appointments weeks in advance, reports the China-based paper The Global Times.

The policy is supposed to dissuade counterfeiters, but has “incensed” shoppers, according to the Times.

Shoppers get the $482 deducted from the cost of the gown if they decide to buy it, according to the report. Otherwise, it’s a sunk cost.

Luxury brands cracking down on counterfeiting in China.

In November, Chinese authorities teamed up with the U.S. to shut down counterfeiters of popular brands like Coach and Hermes.

Still, Vera Wang is the first designer to impose a try-on fee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.