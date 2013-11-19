Get Ready For A Busy Day Of Fedspeak

REUTERS/Jason Reed A member of the audience takes a picture as Janet Yellen prepares to testify at her U.S. Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, November 14, 2013.

On Wednesday, the FOMC will release the minutes from its October meeting, signaling to market participants how the central bank is incorporating economic data into its monetary policy formula.

Today we may get a hint of how various members of the Fed are feeling. There are four Fed appearances today:

New York Fed President Dudley will speak in Queens, New York at 12:15 p.m. ET. He will then tour the Steinway Factory in Long Island City at 3:45 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Plosser will speak on the economic outlook in Philadelphia at 1:30 p.m. Minneapolis Fed President Kocherlakota will speak on bank regulation in Minneapolis at 7:45 p.m.

