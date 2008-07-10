Feds Won't Charge Steve Jobs, Apple Execs In Options Criminal Probe (AAPL)

The Department of Justice’s criminal probe into Apple’s (AAPL) stock options backdating is over, and Steve Jobs and other current and former execs won’t be charged, the Wall Street Journal reports. Civil charges from the SEC and pending lawsuits against Jobs and colleagues still linger, but the scariest prospect for Apple shareholders — Steve in criminal court, under oath — now seems gone.



