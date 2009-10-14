Feds Want AIG To Slash $200 Million In Retention Payments

Some folks at AIG aren’t going to get paid asmuch as they thought they might.



WASHINGTON (Dow Jones)–The U.S. Treasury is pressing American International Group Inc. (AIG) to reduce $198 million in scheduled retention payments as company and government officials continue to wrangle over pay packages that set off a political firestorm earlier this year. A report from the special inspector general for the government’s $700 billion financial rescue plan said the Obama administration’s pay czar has informed AIG management that the retention payments for AIG’s financial products division should be reduced. Kenneth Feinberg, Treasury’s special master for executive compensation, has not indicated to AIG management what figure would be acceptable, the report said. A decision on the scheduled retention payments is affecting efforts to recoup roughly $45 million in retention payments made to AIG employees in March of this year. At the time, those payouts crystallized public frustration of Washington’s rescue of large financial firms at a time when individuals and small businesses were faced with the effects of a worsening recession.

