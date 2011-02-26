Feds Spied On NYT Reporter In CIA Leak Investigation

Federal investigators obtained a New York Times reporter’s private credit reports, personal bank account information, and phone and travel records in an effort to uncover the source of a CIA leak, according to Politico.



A new court filing in the federal case against former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling reveals the scope of the probe to find out who told reporter James Risen about the agency’s failed attempt to disrupt Iran’s nuclear program.

Risen, who has been subpoenaed twice to testify about his sources, said the intrusiveness of the investigation makes him feel “like a target of spying.”

