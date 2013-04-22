Feds Want To Talk To The Wife Of Tamerlan Tsarnaev

On Sunday evening federal authorities sought to visit the wife of suspected Boston Bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s wife, and are discussing plans to interview her, Michelle R. Smith of The Associated Press reports.



“I spoke to them, and that’s all I can say right now,” the lawyer of Katherine Russell Tsarnaev, Amato DeLuca, told the AP. “We’re deciding what we want to do and how we want to approach this.”

Beyond second bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev — who is reportedly awake and responding in writing to questions from authorities — Katherine Tsarnaev appears to be one of the few people who could have insights into the recent movements of the suspects.

DeLuca said that on Thursday, the last day he was alive, Tamerlan Tsarnaev “was home” when his wife left for work. He added that Mrs. Tsarnaev — who had been working 70 to 80 hours a week as a home health care aide — did not suspect her husband of anything and learned her husband was a suspect in the bombings by seeing it on TV.

“Katherine is innocent, and she has no knowledge of any of this,” DeLuca told The New York Post. “When this allegedly was going on, she was working, and had been working all week to support her family,” he told the AP.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, and his brother, Dzhokhar, 19, are suspected of killing three people and wounding more than 180 by detontating two explosvies near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on March 15. The ethnic Chechens from southern Russia are also suspected of killing an MIT police officer in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday night and criticallty wounding another officer during a subsequent high speed chase in Watertown, Mass.

DeLuca added that she did not see Dzhokhar Tsarnaev at her apartment “at all” because he was at college.

