Feds Say Homes Built With Chinese Drywall Must Be Completely Gutted

Over the past year, especially on NPR, there’s been a big debate about the quality and safety of cheap Chinese drywall that was used to build homes in states like Florida and Louisiana.

Residents claim that it made their homes stink like rotten eggs and some homeowners became ill.

Well no more. The Consumer Product Safety Commission released new guidelines today that states that homes using the drywall won’t be safe unless they are completely gutted. It must feel awful as a homeowner to hear that your house now needs to be gutted, but it’s out of necessity.



About 3,000 homeowners, mostly in Florida, Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, have reported problems with the Chinese-made drywall, according to the AP. You can view the CSPC’s full recommendation here.

