Feds Say Anne Hathaway Ex Follieri Trying To Cop Plea

According to the assistant U.S. attorney, Anne Hathaway’s ex and accused con artist Rafaello Follieri is trying to negotiate a plea deal. But that’s news to his startled lawyer:



New York Post: Anne Hathaway dumped him. The feds busted him. Now accused con artist Raffaello Follieri could be getting ready to cut his losses and make a deal with prosecutors.

“Follieri is in plea discussions,” Assistant US attorney Jennifer Burns said late Wednesday as she updated a federal magistrate judge on a series of pending cases during a routine court appearance.

Follieri’s lawyer, Flora Edwards, expressed surprise upon learning the prosecutor had mentioned plea talks.

“I’m certainly not saying that, and I’m not sure it’s appropriate,” Edwards said, adding that the only thing she’d agreed to was an extension of time for Follieri’s next appearance in Manhattan federal court.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’re looking forward to our day in court,” Edwards said.

