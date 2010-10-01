YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK: Feds Say All-Caps Street Signs Cause Accidents -- And Tells NYC To Spend $28 Million To Replace Them

New York City will replace every street sign in the city to meet federal font specifications — at a cost of $27.5 million, according to NY Daily News.



Street names will change from all-caps to a font called Clearview, which includes uppercase and lowercase letters. The Department of Transportation says motorists find the new font easier to read, improving road safety.

New York City already faces a mega debt, as does New York state, and of course, the federal government.

Read the full story at NY Daily News >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.