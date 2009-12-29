The Feds Are Finally Investigating How Allen Stanford Bankrolled The US Congress

It’s taken the Feds long enough. They’re finally getting around to looking at all Allen Stanford’s extensive relationship — both personal and financial — with various members of Congress.



One of his biggest allies in Congress was Republican Pete Sessions:

Miami Herald: He held an event at his office on the 21st floor of the Miami centre for Ohio house member Ney, who was later sentenced to 30 months in prison after admitting to accepting gifts and money from clients of lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

He rallied his brokers when Sessions was in a tight race with Democrat Martin Frost in Texas in 2004.

“He got on the speakerphone and told everyone to give to Pete Sessions,” said Riger. “He said Sessions was good for our company and we needed to give to him.” Stanford raised $38,875 in the final weeks of the campaign for Sessions, who defeated Frost.

After Stanford was arrested, Sessions wrote to him an email saying: “I love you and believe in you… If you want my ear/voice — e-mail.”

