Report: Feds are probing another possible Tesla Autopilot crash

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash of the Tesla vehicle, to determine if the car maker’s Autopilot semi-autonomous driving feature was engaged at the time, CNBC reported.

The crash took place on July 1.

NHSTA is also investigating a fatal accident involving Autopilot that took place in Florida May 7.

CNBC’s breaking-news tweet was unclear on the specifics, but it’s possible that the non-fatal July 1 crash, involving a Tesla Model X, occurred last week in Pennsylvania, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

That vehicle was reportedly running on Autopilot when it crashed.

This is developing …

