Report: Feds are probing another possible Tesla Autopilot crash

Matthew DeBord

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash of the Tesla vehicle, to determine if the car maker’s Autopilot semi-autonomous driving feature was engaged at the time, CNBC reported.

The crash took place on July 1.

NHSTA is also investigating a fatal accident involving Autopilot that took place in Florida May 7.

CNBC’s breaking-news tweet was unclear on the specifics, but it’s possible that the non-fatal July 1 crash, involving a Tesla Model X, occurred last week in Pennsylvania, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

That vehicle was reportedly running on Autopilot when it crashed.

This is developing …

NOW WATCH: Here’s Tesla’s massive plan to meet the demand for 375,000 Model 3 preorders

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.