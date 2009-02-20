Feds Investigate Possible Ponzi At Stanford Financial

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that federal prosecutors are investigating the possibility that phony knight Allen Stanford was running a ponzi scheme.



No details are available yet. A couple of quick points.

It looks like this is moving into a criminal case. Earlier, it was the SEC investigating possible fraudulent disclosure issues. That would have most likely been a civil matter, as the SEC lacks jurisdiction to bring criminal cases. If the US attorney’s office is involved, the matter is probably being investigated as potentially criminal.

The losses could be far worse than originally feared if Stanford really was running a ponzi, rather than just an investment firm that took on more risk than he let on.

UPDATE: The Journal now has a full story, although it doesn’t add much other than attributing the claim that prosecutors are investigating the case as a ponzi scheme to “people familiar with the investigation.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.