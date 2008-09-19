Feds Guarantee Money Market Accounts, Ban Short-Selling

Markets have soared in Europe and Asia as more details emerge about the biggest bailout in history. The latest developments:



a temporary ban on short selling of financial stocks (John Bogle just declared this “bordering on insanity”),

a Federal guarantee on money market accounts.

U.S. futures are up another 400 points, building on the dramatic bounce yesterday. WSJ:

Futures built on those gains when the Securities and Exchange Commission early Friday announced the emergency action to prohibit short selling in 799 financial company stocks. The ban, taken in concert with the U.K.’s Financial Services Authority, is effective immediately.

“The Commission is committed to using every weapon in its arsenal to combat market manipulation that threatens investors and capital markets,” said SEC Chairman Christopher Cox in a statement.

The S&P 500 futures jumped 44 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose over 34 points. Changes in futures do not always accurately predict early market moves after the opening bell.

Investors can thank Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack, who lobbied federal regulators hard yesterday for the ban–and John McCain, who announced that SEC Chairman Christopher Cox should have been fired. Morgan Stanley was up by as much as 30% in the pre-market.

Meanwhile, the government has also implemented a year-long guarantee program for money market accounts. CNBC:

For the next year, the Treasury will insure the holdings of any publicly offered eligible money market mutual fund, both retail and institutional, that pays a fee to participate in the program, it said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson will use his authority to make available as necessary the assets of the Exchange stabilisation Fund for up to $50 billion to guarantee the payment, the statement added.

The money to insure the mutual funds will come from the Treasury Department’s Exchange stabilisation Fund, which was created in 1934 to provide support for the dollar.

