Red Face Watch: The Feds Got The Questionnaire That Raj's Lawyers Gave To Potential Jurors From The Press

This does not bode well for the government: this morning, federal prosecutors began jury selection for the insider trading trial of Raj Rajaratnam and they were a little late to the game in a certain area…



After some opening remarks about how the voir dire would be conducted, a federal prosecutor then had a complaint to make.

The prosecutor, clearly pissed that his team had been left in the dark, said to the Judge Holwell, in so many words — you know this jury questionnaire thing — what the hell? We found out about it in the press.

To which Holwell, responded — well, I released it last night at 5 pm… You don’t have it yet??

He shook his head.

And then a clerk had to walk over the lawyers, and give them the questionnaire.

We had it up on our site yesterday afternoon…

Not a great start for the government.

See the questionnaire here, which even we got before the government did >

