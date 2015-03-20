The feds gave The Wall Street Journal the Google antitrust report by accident

The Wall Street Journal got the report showing how FTC investigators wanted to sue Google back in 2012 for anticompetitive practices by accident, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The FTC unintentionally sent an unredacted partial version of the report when The Wall Street Journal filed an unrelated Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

“Unfortunately, an unredacted version of this material was inadvertently released in response to a FOIA request. We are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again,” the FTC said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal.

That version contained piles of uncensored testimony from Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, former executive Marissa Mayer, and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. It also had testimony from Amazon and eBay executives, complaining about Google’s power.

The FTC asked for the report back. The Wall Street Journal declined.

