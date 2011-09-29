Score One For Google: Feds Decide Not To Go With Microsoft (For Now)

Photo: Flickr/nialkennedy

Earlier this year, Google sued the U.S. Department of the Interior because it chose a Microsoft cloud-based email solution without giving a fair look to Gmail.Now, Google has withdrawn the lawsuit.



Why? Because the government testified at trial that it is no longer planning to go with Microsoft’s solution at all. In fact, the entire process has been canceled for now.

Specifically, in the judge’s order ending the lawsuit, Google cites government testimony at trial. There, the government apparently said that the research it relied upon to make the original choice is “stale in light of new developments in technology and entrants into the market” and “the Department of Interior has decided not to proceed with the procurement of cloud email and collaboration solutions.”

The judge’s order doesn’t explain what “new developments” changed the DoI’s mind, but since last year Microsoft has updated its cloud platform significantly with the release of Office 365, and Google has updated its services as well.

Google says, “We’re pleased with the outcome of our discussions with the Department of Interior, and look forward to the opportunity to compete for its business and save taxpayers money.”

