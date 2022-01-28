Nevada man indicted for calling secretary of state’s office and telling election workers they were ‘all going to die’

A county worker loads mail-in ballots into a scanner that records the votes at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

A Nevada man was indicted Friday for making death threats to election workers a day after the January 6 Capitol riot.

Prosecutors said Gjergi Juncaj, 50, threatened the Nevada Secretary of State’s office four times.

Investigators say Juncaj told an employee, “I hope your children get molested,” among other threats.

Federal prosecutors on Friday indicted a Nevada man who called the secretary of state’s office last year — a day after the deadly January 6 Capitol riot — and repeatedly threatened election workers

Gjergi Juncaj, 50, was charged with four counts of making a “threatening telephone call,” according to court documents. Juncaj faces up to 8 years in prison for making the threats — 2 years for each call, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said that Juncaj repeatedly called the Nevada Secretary of State’s office last year, which oversees elections, one day after the violent Capitol riot, and made increasingly violent threats to an unnamed elections staffer.

“I want to thank you for such a great job you all did on stealing the election,” Juncaj said in one early morning call, according to court documents. “I hope you all go to jail for treason. I hope your children get molested. You are all going to f——g die.”

Prosecutors said he then called the office three more times, making similar death threats each time.

Juncaj’s indictment is the second time that federal prosecutors have charged a suspect for intimidating election workers since the creation of the Election Threats Task Force in June 2021. The task force charged a Texas man for posting a call-to-action on Craigslist to kill Georgia election officials, Insider previously reported.

A jury trial for Juncaj is scheduled for March 28, 2022.