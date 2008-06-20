Feds: Bear Stearns Hedge Funders Touted Funds They Believed Were In "Grave Condition And At Risk Of Collapse"

: Two former hedge fund managers at investment bank Bear Stearns defrauded investors by concealing problems that led to the $1.4 billion collapse of funds linked to subprime lending, a federal indictment unsealed on Thursday charged.



The indictment by a New York federal grand jury also said the two, Ralph Cioffi and Matthew Tannin, touted the funds as an “awesome opportunity” to investors as they were privately discussing grave concerns over the prospects of two funds they managed.

The two were charged with eight counts of wire and securities fraud in the highest profile case brought to date in connection with the collapse of the subprime lending industry.

Cioffi also was charged with insider trading.

Photo from Bloomberg News via nytimes.com

