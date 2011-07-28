Feds Are Taking A Long Look At Google's AdMeld Buy

Photo: jrsnchzhrs via Flickr

Google has hit a delay with its planned purchase of AdMeld: the feds are asking for more information before they sign off on the $400 million deal.Google revealed this afternoon that the Department of Justice has issued a “second request” for more information.



AdMeld is in the business of display ad optimization — it helps publishers take their unsold inventory and get the best possible deal for it on various ad networks. Google owns a big ad exchange through DoubleClick, so the deal was bound to attract regulators’ attention.

Google says that a second request is not unusual. But according to Law.com, only three past Google acquisitions have been subject to this kind of oversight. Two of them, the company’s $3.2 billion acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007 and $750 million buy of travel service ITA went through. Both took more than six months to close.

The third, Google’s 2008 ad deal with Yahoo (after Yahoo turned down a Microsoft acquisition) was going to be blocked by regulators so the companies abandoned it.

