The Feds Are About To Charge Three Portfolio Managers And One Analyst With Insider Trading

According to the US Attorney’s office, insider trading charges against three hedge fund portfolio managers and one hedge fund analyst will be announced today at midday.



One of the managers who will be charged is Samir Barai.

Obstruction of justice charges will also be announced against two of the portfolio managers.

We’ve been told by a law enforcement source that the charges against the individuals are currently in a sealed complaint.

We were also told these charges are brand new and involve four people that have so far not been charged in connection to the FBI’s massive insider trading probe.

More when we get it.

Background:

The SEC and U.S. Federal government has been on a tear, arresting hedge fund analysts and the “expert consultants” who allegedly gave the analysts insider information.

So far, 10 people have been charged with insider trading: Richard Feinblatt, Jeffrey Yokuty, Sunil Bhalla, Shammara Hussain, Winni Jiau, Don Chu, Walter Shimoon, Mark Longoria, Manosha Karunatilaka and James Fleishman.

Sumir Barai will be the eleventh, according to the Wall Street Journal, which wrote that Barai is one of the 4 people expected to be charged at noon today.

Jason Pflaum, Barai’s former employee, is the twelfth.

Noah Freeman, with SAC Capital, is the thirteenth.

And Donald Longueuil, with Empire Capital, is the fourteenth.

We’ve identified twelve firms that have been subpoenaed. At least 50 have gotten subpoenas in total.

