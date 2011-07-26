Fed’s $16 Trillion Dollar Secret Slush Fund Props Up Our Way Of Life

Flickr zzzack



“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system,for if they did,I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.” -Henry FordWhile the world waits with baited breath on the Contrived Drama of the Debt Ceiling, the real show has already been played out,secretly and behind the scenes. The first audit of the privately owned and foreign owned Federal Reserve by the GAO,has turned up $16 Trillion dollars of loans all over the world to prop up the global fiat empire. This massive money creation is over and above Hank Paulson’s $700 billion dollar heist of the American public. It is also in addition to QE1 and QE2 that resulted in an illusionary recovery of the economy. All of this money printing has done nothing to create any economic growth and it never will. The scary part is that this was done with no oversight or accountability . (Thank God we have someone like Ron Paul to hold these Elite accountable and expose their crimes before the collapse.)

“As a result of this audit,we now know that the Federal Reserve provided more than $16 trillion in total financial assistance to some of the largest financial institutions and corporations in the United States and throughout the world. This is a clear case of socialism for the rich and rugged,you’re-on-your-own individualism for everyone else.” Senator Bernie Sanders VT (Get the full report here.)

While Americans have been getting hammered,in this winter of our Empire,the Elite have been securing their bets gone wrong. Too Big To Fail should be Too Rich To Fail. As Americans continue to get crucified for speculating on the housing and stock bubble,the Elite get you to pay for their losses. This kleptocracy is a way of life and if the American people understood the enormity of this perverse crime,there would be revolution in the morning. And not just here in America,this money went all over the world to prop up the local Elite in foreign fiefdoms. The world is enslaved by debt and the wars they fund. We deserve better than this.

The sick thing about this report of the largest theft in human history,is the name of the report,Opportunities Exist to Strengthen Policies and Processes for Managing Emergency Assistance. The title of the article is the equivalent IBM conducting a review of the Holocaust,which they facilitated,and titled their report, Opportunities Exist to Strengthen Policies and Processes for Managing Lebensunwertes Leben. (Life unworthy of life.) This report shows that no one is coming to save you and you had better start thinking and acting for yourself. The report seems to be about how best to do this crime again. If tens of Trillions did nothing,how about hundreds or thousands of Trillions? The government is an active and willing participant in this crime. Banksters derive power from creating debt/money and politicians derive power from spending money/debt. It is a sick symbiotic relationship that will not be cut until the whole cancerous system collapses.

We are reaching the mathematical and inevitable end of our way of life. If not for these Trillions printed out of thin air,we would have entered into a unprecedented world-wide deflationary default. This would have destroyed all paper assets,because there would not be enough money to go around. The effect of paper asset devaluation would have rendered every nation,corporation,and individual,insolvent. The Elite fear deflation,because that means they would lose control over their source of power,the creation and spending of money. If the world economy collapsed,people would be forced to wake up from our credit induced acid trip and start looking for the drug dealer that ruined our lives.

When the dollar dies, millions will die. Without a viable currency all commerce will stop. It won’t just be the dollar it will be all paper currencies since they are all based off of the same fractional reserve lie. That will collapse all paper assets and destroy the world wide economy. Crops won’t get planted,fuel won’t be exported. This is the first time in human history that people also have no idea how to feed themselves. This will lead to millions of people left as hopeless as the victims of Hurricane Katrina. We laugh at how pitiful North Korea is…Don’t laugh,they are a lot closer to our future without money,than we are. Eventually,humanity will adapt to this new reality and a new way of life will emerge. Our job is to make it through the storm alive and hopefully with the assets to shape the new reality.

The inflation/deflation debate is over,yet again. This report shows the Elite will print unlimited amounts of fiat to prevent any systemic deflation. $16 Trillion dollars is larger than the total US Economy. In fact,without this massive injection,there would be NO US Economy. Any whiff of deflation,will be met with a MOAB bombs or Nuclear bombs of money creation. The inflection point is at some point people,corporations and nations will lose faith in the currency and sell their dollars,Euros and Yen to by real assets. It will become painfully apparent that the Elite are determined to destroy the currencies to keep their control system going. We don’t even really need more money to be printed. If the velocity of money sped up and people kept bidding on a limited pool of REAL tangible assets like gold,silver and oil,it would create systemic inflation that would destroy the dollar. (Reade the groundbreaking Silver Bullet and the Silver Shield.)

The dollar is going to fail. All currencies and paper assets are going to fail. It is a mathematical certainty. Unless more money is created in excess of the debt AND interest accrued the year before,the entire system collapses. If debt/money is created in excess,we reach a point where the exponential growth of compounding interest necessitates larger and larger amounts of debt/money to be created to keep the system from collapsing. This ever expanding money/debt eventually reaches the reality of limited amounts of resources in the natural world. More money chasing after a limited amounts of goods brings about hyperinflation and the destruction of the currency.

"Until they become conscious they will never rebel,and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious?"– George Orwell

“Until they become conscious they will never rebel,and until after they have rebelled they cannot become conscious?”– George Orwell

