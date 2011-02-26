Fedor’s Trainer Accuses Silva’s Team Of Illegal Hypnosis

So how did Antonio Big Foot Silva beat the legendary Fedor Emelianenko at Strikeforce: Fedor vs. Silva? Fedor’s trainer has accused Silva of illegal psychological tactics. Yes hypnosis is the reason Fedor lost according to members of his team.



I have heard a lot of ridiculous things in my life but this one takes the cake. In an interview with a Russian website, Fedor’s trainer, Vladimir Voronov told a Russian website, “It seems to us that all isn’t simple and certain technologies have been used, – has declared Life Sports Ravens. – certainly, not such which it would be visible to an aided eye. It, most likely, were psychological technologies with which influenced on both fighters on distance from a hall. For this reason during fight Feodor simply wasn’t similar to itself. Feodor’s behaviour very strange seemed to me. It left on a ring and has made all in accuracy to on the contrary that we fulfilled before fight. All of us were in shock! Feodor never so didn’t arrive earlier. Now the week will pass, all will settle, and we will understand, why all it has occurred.”

The quote in the story under Fedor’s picture says, “We consider that the forbidden psychological technologies have been used.” I can’t wait to read Dana White’s Twitter.

