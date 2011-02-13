Fedor Loses, Silva Wins On TKO Doctor’s Stoppage In Grand Prix

Fedor Emelianenko lost his second fight in a row in Strikeforce. After being battered and bloodied in the second round by Antonio Silva, the referee stopped the fight due to Fedor’s bad eye. Emelianenko’s eye was shut which ended the fight and his road to redemption in the Grand Prix tournament.



The story here was the weight disadvantage of Fedor. Silva had a near 40 pound advantage in the fight and used it to dominate Fedor in the second round of the fight and avoid a first round loss. Silva took Fedor down early in the second round, mounted him and proceeded to lay a vicious assault of ground and pound on the tournament favourite. Fedor wasn’t able to find an advantageous position until the remaining 10 seconds of the round which looked like he was going to pull off a remarkable heel lock submission. Instead Fedor went to the corner unable to open his eye, thus the referee stopped the fight and awarded the win to Antonio Silva.

As dramatic as Fedor’s last loss to Fabricio Werdum was, this one was huge. Fedor was a 5-1 favourite coming into the fight. Silva vs. Fedor was thought by most as an easy first round fight for Fedor. Most MMA fans were already talking Overeem vs. Fedor in the semi finals. This was a fight that Fedor had to win. He wasn’t tapped or knocked out but a loss is a loss and this is the one that will change the current perception of Fedor in the fight world until he can get another win.

