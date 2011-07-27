Fedor Emelianenko Vs. Dan Henderson Breakdown & Prediction

Fans of the former Pride Fighting Championships will be in for a treat this Saturday night, as two MMA Pioneers and Legends collide for the first time. During the height of PRIDE’s popularity in the early 2000’s many fans were calling for this fight to happen, but it never came to fruition.



After Zuffa LLC purchased PRIDE in March of 2007, those dreams went up in smoke. Now, more than 4 years later, fans are finally getting the fight they had been asking for as American Dan “Hollywood” Henderson (‘Dangerous’ is a terrible nickname compared to Hollywood, so I don’t care what Jimmy Lennon Jr. calls him, he’s still Hollywood to me) takes on “The Last Emperor” Fedor Emelianenko.

Fedor Emelianenko is returning to the cage on the heels of back-to-back losses; really the first legitimate losses of his otherwise stellar MMA career.

